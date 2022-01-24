Mayawati takes dig at Yogi, says his monastery in Gorakhpur is no lesser than ‘big bungalow’

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he should tell the people of the state that the monastery where he lives most of the time in Gorakhpur, his constituency where he is set to contest from in the upcoming Assembly polls, is “not lesser than a big bungalow.”

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, the former chief minister said, “Probably the people of western UP do not know that the monastery where Yogi Ji lives most of the time in Gorakhpur, is no lesser than a big bungalow. It would have been better if he had told about this.”

Mayawati also said that the Chief Minister should have mentioned the work done by her when she was in power.

“Also, it would have been better if the CM of UP, along with the praise of his government, had also mentioned the works related to the public interest of the BSP government because they should know that the cases of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless, the record of the BSP government have been excellent,” she said.

“Under the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana by the BSP government, more than one and a half lakh pucca houses were given in just two phases and many families got the benefit under the Sarvajan Hitaya Garib Housing Ownership Scheme. The land was also given to lakhs of landless families,” she added in her tweet.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.