Guarantee of BJP won’t work this time: Mayawati

A day after the joint rally of the INDIA bloc leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati said here on Sunday that the guarantee of the BJP will not work in the elections this time.

Claiming that there is a big difference between the actions and words of the BJP, Mayawati said its guarantee is not going to be useful in this election. “Now, the public has realised that all these things are mere air and paper guarantees. It was alleged that the Central government was benefiting big capitalists. Apart from this, they are engaged in saving them in many cases,” she added.

During a public meeting at Joi Maidan on Joya Road here, Mayawati made it clear that her party has decided to go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections.

Amroha has been witnessing big rallies for the past three days. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally followed by INDIA’s joint rally of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday.

She said the present MP has also betrayed the local Muslims. The party has fielded a Muslim candidate in the elections and after seeing the crowd, he is confident that this time also BSP will win from Amroha.

The BSP chief said after independence, the power in Delhi remained in the hands of Congress. But due to their wrong mentality, they had to be ousted from power.

Mayawati alleged that like Congress, the BJP is misusing the government agencies of the country. “Today, the farmers of the country are in trouble. Whenever the BSP formed government in the state, we took special care of the farmers. They have been given fair prices for their crops. The BJP government only supported the capitalists,” she added.

The BSP chief said the poor, backward, Dalits and Muslims have been sidelined. The schemes are not reaching them. “The reservations have been kept incomplete. Government work is continuously being given to the private sector. The exploitation of Dalits and Muslims has not stopped in this government. The condition of poor people is not good,” she added.

Mayawati said due to their wrong policies, even middle-class people are sad and troubled. Inflation and corruption have increased in the country and the state. All the opposing parties are only trying methods to be in power. She claimed that a lot of work was done during the four times BSP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“If we get a chance to form the government again, work will not be done like the Opposition parties. For the past many years, the BJP government has been providing free ration, but when elections are held, people of BJP and RSS go to every village and ask to pay off the loan,” she said

The BSP chief said inflation and unemployment are continuously increasing in the country. “These days, Opposition parties are bringing many types of populist manifestos. People should not fall into their trap. But by making the BSP victorious, the unfulfilled dream of Kashiram and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar has to be fulfilled,” she added.