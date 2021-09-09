The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will formally launch its election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on October 9 which happens to be the death anniversary of the late Kanshi Ram, the party’s founder.

Mayawati has asked party workers to pay homage to the late Kanshi Ram on the occasion by paying homage to the party founder and resolving to bring BSP back in power.

Party sources said that an estimated 1 lakh cadre turnout is expected at the memorial built-in memory of Kanshi Ram, and Mayawati will address them.

The former chief minister has already started reviewing preparations for the elections and even shortlisting the candidates.

Mayawati has told the party cadres to observe Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary in a big way this year.

A party functionary said, “Behenji (Mayawati) has asked people from all 75 districts to come to Lucknow on October 9. We are expecting a crowd of approximately 1 lakh, if not more, to visit the memorial. This will be the largest gathering of party workers in the state capital in two years since we could not organize any program due to the pandemic.”