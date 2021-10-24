Key accused in Lakhimpur case Ashish Mishra hospitalised with dengue

Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, is reportedly suffering from dengue and has been hospitalized. According to sources, Ashish’s health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the jail hospital.

Ashish who was taken on police remand on Friday had complained of fever and his blood reports on Saturday confirmed that he was suffering from dengue. He was admitted to the jail hospital at 10. p.m on Saturday after his condition deteriorated.

News agency PTI also cited another senior jail official, who confirmed that Ashish Mishra’s sample has been sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for confirmation of dengue.

“It is not yet confirmed as to whether he (Ashish Mishra) is suffering from dengue,” the superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail, PP Singh, told PTI. “His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes.”

Ashish Mishra was arrested in connection with the violence that was triggered after he allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier on Saturday, a SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch arrested three more persons in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case taking the total number of arrests to 13. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre’s three new farm laws was staging a demonstration against the visit of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers, a driver, and a journalist were killed in the violence that followed. Meanwhile, three more persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to 13.

(With inputs from agencies)