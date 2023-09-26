Lakhimpur Kheri killings accused Ashish Mishra can attend mother in Delhi: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted Ashish Mishra – the key accused in the mowing down of agitating farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021 – to visit Delhi to take care of his ailing mother with conditions, including not to interact with the media on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and other matters.

Ashish Mishra is the son of junior Union home minister Ajay Mishra Teni. He was granted bail by the top court as it noted that the trial in the case is unlikely to conclude early.

Allowing Mishra to travel to Delhi, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta modified a January 25 order, which granted him bail but he was prohibited from staying in Uttar Pradesh or coming to the national capital. However, Mishra was permitted to enter Uttar Pradesh to attend the trial court proceedings relating to the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Permitting Mishra to enter Delhi to attend to his ailing mother and the treatment of his daughter, the court today directed him not to participate in any public function or speak to the media in connection with the case.

Mishra’s mother is admitted in a hospital.