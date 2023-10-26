Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu hospitalised with stomach infection

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College here after he complained of abdominal pain, sources said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the hospital around midnight on Wednesday. He reached Shimla Wednesday evening from Bilaspur after the ‘Punarvas’ programme for distribution of relief packages to families affected by the monsoon disaster.

At around 11.00 pm on Wednesday, he complained of pain in the abdomen and as medicines provided no relief to him, he was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

The doctors maintained that the chief minister is stable and that he has been kept under observation.

Sukhu’s Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan said there was nothing to worry and that the chief minister was suffering from a minor stomach infection. His routine checkup is going on, Chauhan added.

IGMC Medical Superintendent Rahul Rao also said the chief minister’s condition is stable and is under the supervision of gastroenterology department.

In a bulletin, he said a team of six doctors, headed by Head of the Department Brij Sharma, is taking care of him.