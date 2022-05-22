Azam, Shivpal remain absent from Samajwadi Party legislature meeting

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s budget session which begins on Monday, senior SP MLA, Mohd Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and Shivpal Singh Yadav stayed away from the Samajwadi legislative party meeting today.

The meeting was held here on Sunday.

According to the party insiders, the development reveals the fact that cracks within Samajwadi Party (SP) are getting deeper.

“Also, the division among the party’s senior and junior members is clearly visible,” said the source adding that while Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were in Rampur, Shivpal was in Lucknow but did not attend the meeting.

However, Ravidas Mehrotra, Samajwadi MLA while downplaying the matter and covering up the absence of leaders in party meeting, said that “Azam Khan and his son would attend the Assembly session”.

Menrotra said that the senior leader had skipped the meeting on Sunday due to health reasons.