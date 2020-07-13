Walmart Inc. is reportedly planning to unveil a new subscription service called Walmart+ that will offer similar benefits to Amazon Prime.

Walmart could potentially become a serious competitor in the streaming video space.

Vudu, the streaming video service owned by Walmart, says it has signed a deal with MGM to develop TV series based on the independent studio’s vast film and TV back catalogue.

The first slate of MGM programming will arrive on Vudu in 2019.

Walmart was expected to unveil Walmart+ earlier this year before the pandemic derailed those initial plans. But now, the largest retailer in the US is set to launch the service this summer for $98 per year, news website Vox reported.

Walmart+ will also include same-day grocery delivery, discounts on fuel purchases and more just like Amazon.

Walmart is going to unveil an online family entertainment program called CAMP by Walmart, in partnership with the retail startup CAMP and the online video technology firm Eko.