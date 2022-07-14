US-FDA approved eye drops that could replace reading glasses

The United States has shown a green flag to a new type of eye drop that could temporarily fix or improve age-related blurry vision issues. The eye drop will replace reading glasses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved this new eye drop for public usage. The eye drop is designed to improve age-related near-vision problems. The eye drop is most effective in people aged 40 to 55, who struggle with vision-related issues.

The eye drop is named Vuity, made with the formulation of a famous drug known as pilocarpine. People with blurry vision problems are advised to apply a drop in each eye once a day, Vuity eye drop will start functioning after 15 minutes of application and will last for 6 hours.

Vuity eye drop will rapidly adjust the PH level of the tear film, and this action will give temporary relief in vision correction. What the drop does is take advantage of the eye’s ability to reduce pupil size, improve near-vision, and maintaining distance vision.

Vuity has been found to be most effective for those between the ages of 40 and 55. Results have come from two random sets of control trials on 750 subjects, the report said.

During this research, it was observed that Vuity starts working within 15 minutes of application. With no serious side effects found, subjects felt mild headache and eye redness.

Those who have mild to intermediate presbyopia can use Vuity eye drops, however, the eye drop is less effective for people older than 65. Vuity eye drop will cost $79 for a 30-day usage.

(Inputs from IANS)