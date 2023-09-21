Trump leads GOP presidential race, Ramaswamy in second place

In the race for the next US presidential candidate from the Republican party, former President Donald Trump maintains a commanding lead, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump has 39 percent chances with GOP primary voters in New Hampshire supporting him. This information comes from a recent CNN/University of New Hampshire poll.

After Trump, Indian American candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is emerging as a strong contender and currently holds the second position with 13 percent of the vote share. Following closely behind Ramaswamy is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who commands 12 percent of the vote.

Interestingly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was previously seen as Trump’s primary rival, has experienced a significant drop in support, now standing at 10 percent. He faces competition from three rising candidates: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who have 13 percent, 12 percent, and 11 percent support, respectively. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott holds 6 percent in the poll, while former Vice President Mike Pence has 2 percent. No other candidate surpasses 1 percent.

In a notable shift, Ron DeSantis, who was once considered Trump’s main competitor, now finds himself in fifth place.

The survey also highlights that a substantial number of voters remain open to changing their minds before the Republican primary scheduled for January next year. Trump supporters appear more resolute in their choices compared to supporters of other candidates. A significant 69 percent of Trump voters in the primary have stated that they have already made up their minds, while only 18 percent of supporters of other candidates have done the same.

Vivek Ramaswamy has drawn attention for his stance on various issues. That includes advocating for changes to the H-1B visa system, which allows skilled foreign workers to work in the US. He has also made headlines for his anti-abortion views, proposals to raise the voting age for Americans, and calls for Ukraine to make concessions to resolve the ongoing conflict.