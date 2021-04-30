Sony has officially released the PS5 console for the China market, after launching Playstation 5 in the US last year.

Sony’s console will go on sale on May 15 in China with pre-orders beginning on April 29.

The prices are higher than those of the US which starts at $399, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

The Playstation 5 console is expected to go on sale in China and it will retail for 3,899 yuan ($603) for the disc version while the digital edition of PS5 will retail for 3,099 yuan ($479).

The company also disclosed that it would release at least three games for the Chinese market, including Sackboy, Ratchet and Clank, and Genshin Impact, a popular title developed by a Chinese software developer.

Recently, the company announced that it managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year.

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling console in the US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market), according to market research firm NPD.

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year.

In India, the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990.

The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.