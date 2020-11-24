Sony Corp has confirmed that it will bring Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support to the PlayStation 5 sometime in the future via a system software update.

VRR is a display technology that allows a console or PC to push frames to a display only when a new frame is present.

The news comes from an updated system FAQ on the Official PlayStation Blog (via VGC) in which Sony confirms that the “PS5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) through HDMI 2.1.”, adding that “after a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR feature of compatible TVs when playing games that support VRR.”

With Variable Refresh Rate being a key pillar of the new HDMI 2.1 that allows the PS5 to output at 4K 120fps or up to 8K, the lack of support for this feature is a curious one.

VRR has been a key feature in the PC gaming space with technology like G-SYNC and FreeSync from NVIDIA and AMD respectively being available on gaming monitors.

PlayStation will also be bringing other key features to the PS5 in the near future. The feature of storing PlayStation 5 software on an external HDD/SSD will come in the future as well as support for internal SSD storage.

In India, the Sony PS5 has been priced at Rs 49,990 for optical drive version and the digital version has been labelled at Rs39,990.