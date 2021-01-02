Sony recently announced that the much-awaited PlayStation 5 will launch in India on February 2. The pre-orders for the gaming console will go live on January 12 on all major online e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and others.

Earlier, it was expected that the gaming console, which was launched in June 2020, will enter in Indian market in November.

“We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021 – Pre Orders for PS5 shall begin 12 PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at a respective retailer),” the Playstation India wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The company has already announced that the PlayStation 5 disk edition will be sold at Rs 49,990 while the digital edition will cost at Rs 39,990.

We are pleased to announce the PS5 prices in India! pic.twitter.com/G8kP3gysh7 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 17, 2020

Along with this, accessories for the PS5 will also be launched. The price of DualSense Wireless Controller, HD camera and Pulse 3D wireless headset will be sold at Rs 5,990, Rs 5,190, Rs 8,590 respectively.

The price of media remote and dual charging is fixed at Rs 2,590 each.

The company last year confirmed that it had received unprecedented demand for the PS5 in markets abroad. Therefore, it is expected that similar demand will hit Sony when it officially brings PS5 in the Indian market.