Chinese handset maker Realme on Tuesday introduced its Realme X2 smartphone and Realme Buds Air in India.

X2 is an upgrade over Realme XT, and is powered by 8nm Kryo octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip with 2.2 GHz CPU. It has fourth-generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine and machine vision function. “We have had an incredible year at realme providing the best power-packed devices in each price segment, venturing into the premium segment and now going truly wireless with Realme Buds Air,” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

The Realme X2 comes with 4,000mAh battery, and is equipped with low voltage and high current proprietary 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0, thus, making it the fastest-charging mid-range smartphone. The device comes in three variants 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB with three colour options Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

According to the company, the Realme X2 incorporates the Gorilla Glass 5, which makes the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED dew drop screen a fantastic and eye-catching. It has an ultra-narrow border and a narrow bottom bar design of 4.3 mm and has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. The smartphone has a 64MP sensor+ 48MP sensor and a 6P lens.

“With the Quad Bayer technology, the size of a single pixel can reach 1.6um, and its resolution, latitude and low light performance are all comprehensively increased. The pixel-level colour mapping algorithm is then used to shape clearer, high-quality images,” the company said.

There’s a 32MP AI Beautification front camera that supports the Quad Bayer technology and is able to synthesise extra-large pixels of 2µm.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth then returned to the stage to reveal the pricing of the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air. The Realme Buds Air will retail at Rs. 3,999 in the country. The first sale is scheduled for 2pm today and the next sale will take place on December 23 via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme X2 price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. First sale for Realme X2 will take place on December 20 at 12 noon. In terms of the sale offers, Realme will offer flat Rs. 1500 cashback on payment made using ICICI Bank credit cards, benefits worth Rs. 11,500 from Reliance Jio, no-cost EMI options and more.

