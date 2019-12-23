Launched earlier this month, Realme’s wireless AirPods-lookalike earbuds went up for sale on Monday at the e-commerce giant Flipkart for Rs 3,999. These earbuds were launched alongside company’s flagship smartphone Realme X2 and the Realme Paysa, Realme’s financial services app.

Realme Buds Air specifications:

If the company’s claims are believed to be true, these wireless earbuds can last up to 17 hours of music play with a single full charge.

The device is powered by custom R1 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, especially designed for gamers. Other than that, these earbuds comes with significant low-latency mode and reduce latency by over 50 per cent when the user is playing a game. The flaw will not be noticed while listening to music, but while watching a video or playing a game, the user may feel that video and its audio is out of sync.

Like Apple’s AirPods this device also offers ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) technology, which enhances the experience of listening to music.

When it is about controls the Realme Buds Air can be double tapped to answer a call/play or pause music. A triple tap allows users to skip to next song whereas, Press and hold one side move helps the user to launch the assistant or end/decline a call. When the buds are pressed held on both sides the user can exit or enter in the game.

Why Realme Buds Air:

The device is comparatively cheaper than any similar product available in the market. Apart from that, Flipkart is giving 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank credit cards with a maximum discount of ₹1,500. A no-cost EMI of ₹334 per month option is also available.

(With input from agencies)