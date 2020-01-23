The much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone “Moto Razr” will soon be seen in the markets as the phone will be released on February 6 reports stated. The device is priced at $1,499, with preorders starting on January 26 in the US.

Verizon Wireless is the exclusive carrier of the new Motorola Razr in the US and one can order it from Verizon, Walmart, or Motorola.com when it goes on sale this weekend. People seeking to buy the phone from physical stores can grab it a couple of weeks later, media reports stated.

The phone was unveiled in November last year. Currently, the company is teasing Indian fans with several tweets on the Razr.

In terms of specifications, the device comes with two screens one inside and the other outside. The inside screen is 6.2-inch OLED display and other OLED display measures around 2.7-inch that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Quick View display on the outside of the device, includes a 16MP selfie camera that lets users. It turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash.

When unfolded, the phone includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

(With input from agencies)