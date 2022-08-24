No Android 13 update for Nothing phone 1 till next year

Brand new launched ‘Nothing Smartphone‘ expressed that the Android 13 update for its new phone (1) might be carried out in the first half of 2023.

As indicated by Android Authority, users who expected to get Android 13 quickly for the Nothing Phone (1) might be disheartened to hear that they might need to hold on until the middle of the next year.

“We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download,” Nothing founder Carl Pei was quoted as saying by the website.

“In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information,” Pei added.

Android 13 has been carried out this week with a few new elements, including further developed privacy controls, language settings and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Google said Android 13 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy, ASUS, HMD (Nokia telephones), iQOO,Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, Xiaomi and more by later this year.

Android 13 adopts Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, another Bluetooth audio standard that that results in lower latency than classic audio.

(inputs from IANS)