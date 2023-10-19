OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone Launched In India For Rs 1,39,999

With the release of the OnePlus Open, the already expanding market for foldable phones is poised to rise once again. To showcase its competitors, OnePlus had an event today, October 19. Every detail of the OnePlus Open, including its expected price and comparison to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, unveiled at the event, which started at 7.30 p.m. Right now, those two gadgets are the best options for a foldable big-screen phone that opens up like a book; however, the OnePlus Open, with its comparable design, is prepared to challenge both phones.

Since OnePlus announced at the Mobile World Congress in the spring that it will launch its first foldable phone in the second part of the year, we have been aware of the OnePlus Open. More information regarding the Open has since surfaced, some from OnePlus itself and others from leakers claiming to have inside knowledge about the company’s first-ever foldable device. Today, OnePlus is demonstrating the significance of the Indian market to its business by unveiling its latest foldable device in Mumbai.

Green and black are the two colors available for the new foldable. The Oppo Find N3, which is identical to it, was introduced in Singapore earlier today. The 16GB+512GB model costs SGD 2,399, or around Rs 1,45,400.

India will be among the countries in which the OnePlus Open will be available. The most recent OnePlus Open has a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a dynamic 10-120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2484 x 1116 pixels. This screen also has an impressive 20:9 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness of 2,800 nits. When the device expands, a 7.82′′ display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and a resolution of 2440×2268 pixels is visible.

The foldable device’s internal components include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of storage. The OnePlus Open’s camera system is branded under the Hasselblad name. It has a 32MP camera on the cover screen and an inside 20MP selfie camera. A 64MP zoom camera with 3x optical zoom and 6x hybrid zoom capabilities, a 48MP sensor with a 14mm ultrawide lens, and a 48MP Sony sensor with improved light sensitivity are all located on the rear.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Open, which has a single 16GB+512GB version, are open today, and it costs Rs 1,39,999. There’s also interest-free EMIs for up to 12 months and a Rs 8,000 trade-in bonus on a few devices. Additionally, ICICI Bank and OneCard customers are eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000. On October 27, 2023, the sale will begin.