Google has announced Incognito mode for its Google Maps for iOS. The tech giant initially announced the feature at its I/O developer conference earlier this year, and the company has already made the feature available for Android users.

The Incognito mode works quite similar as it does on Chrome browser. Simply open Google Maps, tap on profile photo, and select “Turn on Incognito mode”. While Incognito mode is on, user won’t receive personalised suggestions or notifications.

“Incognito mode on iOS works the same way it does on Android. While in Incognito mode, the places you search for or navigate to won’t be saved to your Google Account and you won’t see personalised features within Maps, like restaurant recommendations based on dining spots you’ve been to previously. Using Incognito mode on your phone will not update your Location History, so the places you go won’t be saved to your Timeline,” Marlo McGriff Product Manager, Google Maps said in a statement.

Additionally, US-based search engine giant also announced that from next month it will roll out the ability for Android users to bulk-delete information from their Google Maps timeline and location history.

“With bulk delete, you can quickly find and delete multiple places from your Timeline and Location History all at once. You’ll still have the ability to delete all or part of your Timeline by date range from your Location History settings,” McGriff added.

(With input from agencies)