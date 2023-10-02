Misguided by GPS, 2 doctors die after car falls in Periyar River in Kerala

Two doctors were killed in a tragic incident in Ernakulam district of Kerala after the car they drove plunged into the Periyar River. The incident took place on Sunday near Gothuruth. According to reports, the doctors were returning to Kodungallur and following Google Maps for directions.

It was raining and visibility was low in the area and the doctors thought of taking help from Google Maps. They opened the navigation and reportedly followed the path shown by the GPS.

As per a report published by English Daily TOI, they reached a waterlogged road and the Google Maps pointed them straight ahead.

The continued on the path thinking it was just a waterlogged road and soon waded into the river, the report claimed.

The deceased doctors have been identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal Saif, both 29-year-old. Three others who accompanied them managed to come out of the car and rescued.

Dr Advaith turned 29 on last Saturday and had gone for birthday shopping to Kochi with four other friends. They were posted in Kodungallur CRAFT Hospital.

One of the survivors, Dr Gaziq Thabseer confirmed that they were using the Google Maps for directions but he didn’t confirm if there was a technical glitch in the application or the incident happened due to a human error.