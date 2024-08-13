IIT Kanpur licenses innovative oral cancer detection device to Scangenie Scientific

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has taken a significant step towards advancing oral cancer detection with its latest innovation, ‘Munh Parikshak’. This cutting-edge device, developed by Prof. Jayant Kumar Singh and his team from the Department of Chemical Engineering, has been licensed to Scangenie Scientific Pvt. Ltd. The technology is designed to offer users a portable and easy method for early oral cancer detection.

‘Munh Parikshak’ uses a combination of special lighting and camera technology to analyze images of the mouth, quickly categorizing them into normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous states. The results are then displayed on a smartphone app and stored in the cloud for ongoing updates. This allows for convenient self-testing without the need for additional chemicals or radiation. The device boasts a remarkable 90% accuracy rate in clinical environments and is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and iPads.

The official licensing agreement between IIT Kanpur and Scangenie Scientific Pvt. Ltd. was celebrated in a ceremony attended by key figures including Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of R&D at IITK, and Prof. Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-Charge of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IITK. Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the university’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative solutions. He praised Prof. Singh and his team’s dedication, noting that this partnership represents a crucial advancement in the early detection of oral cancer and underscores the societal impact of IIT Kanpur’s research.

