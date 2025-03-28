CDS Gen Anil Chauhan inaugurates Techkriti 2025 at IIT Kanpur

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan inaugurated Techkriti 2025, Asia’s largest intercollegiate technical and entrepreneurial festival, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur today. The event commenced with a Fireside Chat where Gen Chauhan shared insights on the critical need for technological advancement and modernisation in the Indian Armed Forces.

He elaborated on preparing for future wars, particularly in the domains of Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum, and Cognitive technologies.

During his keynote address, Gen Anil Chauhan emphasised the significance of embracing technological innovation, strategic thinking, and adaptability in addressing future security challenges. Addressing an audience comprising scholars, students, and NCC cadets, he underscored the values of discipline, resilience, courage, and sacrifice.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command, and Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur. This year’s theme, “Panta Rhei” (Everything Flows), symbolises the continuous evolution of technology and innovation. Techkriti 2025 is set to be a landmark event, fostering advancements in technology, entrepreneurship, and collaboration.

A major highlight of the event was ‘Rakshakriti,’ a dedicated Defence Expo showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies. This special segment served as a platform to enhance synergy between the armed forces, academia, and the defence industry. Gen Chauhan engaged with budding technologists, fostering discussions on research and innovation. The event enabled researchers to connect with industry leaders, driving the development of advanced technologies such as autonomous drones, thereby bolstering national security and reducing reliance on imports.