IIT-Kanpur develops revolutionary seagrass-based sponge for rapid bleeding control

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur’s (IIT Kanpur) Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) have achieved a major breakthrough in emergency care with the development of a haemostatic sponge made from seagrass and cellulose.

Designed to stop bleeding within one minute of application, this innovation has the potential to transform emergency medical response in critical situations such as road accidents and traumatic injuries.

Crafted using red seagrass, abundantly found along India’s coastlines, the sponge has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating its rapid clotting capability. It holds three patents—one in collaboration with DRDO and two solely under IIT Kanpur—underscoring its unique innovation and effectiveness.

Prof Vivek Verma from IIT Kanpur’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering explained, “This haemostatic sponge is the result of combining India’s natural resources with cutting-edge materials science.”

“By using seagrass-derived agar and cellulose, we’ve developed a biodegradable, cost-effective solution that can save lives while supporting sustainable healthcare practices,” he said.

Inspired by traditional moisture-absorbing sponges, this innovation accelerates clotting by reducing clotting time from eight minutes to just one.

Its lightweight and portable design makes it ideal for first-aid kits, benefiting emergency responders in road accidents, military operations, and remote areas with limited medical access.

This pioneering product reinforces IIT Kanpur’s commitment to developing affordable, locally sourced healthcare solutions.

With human trials set to begin soon, the institute aims to bring this life-saving technology to the market, significantly improving survival rates in emergency situations across the country.