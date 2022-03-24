HP introduces ‘Laser Tank’ portfolio printers in India

PC and printer giant HP on Thursday announced its industry-first LaserJet Tank printer portfolio in the Indian market for improved business efficiency at a starting price of Rs 15,963.

“Our new LaserJet tank technology has been designed for a seamless user experience, offering innovative capabilities such as advanced scanning features via the HP Smart App, a 15-second toner refill, and an ultra-high-yield Original HP Toner Kit – all of which contribute to an efficient print experience,” Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said in a statement.

The compact LaserJet Tank printers are easy to manage and operate, the company claims.

They have the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages straight out of the box and offer 5X more toner page yield compared to standard cartridges. Ideal for high-volume printing needs, the new LaserJet Tank comes with a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use.

According to the company, the printers come with a large 250 page input tray.

The printers also aim to deliver exceptional quality with sharp text and bold blacks, page after page easily refill Original HP Toner in 15 seconds.

In addition, they also take Less downtime with 2,500 and 5,000-page HP Toner refill options.

The Original HP Toner Reload Kit has a unique design, made with over 75 per cent less plastic. One can also print, scan, and share anytime, anywhere with HP Smart App with Smart Advance scanning features app.