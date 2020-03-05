As the fear around the coronavirus outbreak continue to rise, Google-owned YouTube decided to demonetize videos based on the virus.

“As such, all videos focused on this topic will be demonetized until further notice,” Tom Leung, product officer at YouTube, said in a recent video.

The popular video sharing platform has demonetized videos about sensitive subjects in the past as well. The video-sharing platform is considering the coronavirus outbreak as sensitive topic.

The company’s advertising guidelines state that sensitive topics usually a recent event with a “loss of life, typically as a result of a pre-planned malicious attack” are normally not suitable for advertising.

However, reports suggest that YouTube creators are not too happy about company’s announcement.

“For today’s video, I won’t be directly commenting on the recent health related news because A, I am not a health care professional, and B, I don’t need my video demonetized,” said Linus Sebastian, host of Linus Tech Tips, according to a report in The Verge on Wednesday.

(With input from agencies)