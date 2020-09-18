Tech giant Google has pulled the popular payment service app, Paytm, from its Play Store for allegedly violating company’s gambling policies.

The app will not be available for download on the play store. However, there will be no impact on its existing users.

“The app was blocked for violation of play policies – a clarification of our policy was released earlier today ahead of the IPL tournament,” a PTI report quoted Google as saying in an e-mailed response on Friday.

Meanwhile, Paytm in a tweet said, “Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.

All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal.”

Dear Paytm'ers, Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal. — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Google said that it prohibits online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

As per a report on TechCrunch on a Friday, which cited sources familiar with the matter, Paytm repeatedly violated Google Play Store’s policies.

In a blog on Friday, Google said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post.

As per the blog, the company put these policies in place to protect users from potential harm.

There is often a surge in launches of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

“When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” Frey said.

Paytm is one of the most valuable startups of the country. It has over 50 million active users and competes with with Google Pay.

Earlier this month it said that that revenue for the fiscal year ended on March 31 increased to Rs 3,629 crore with a 40 per cent decline in losses.