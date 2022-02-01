GAIL starts India’s first hydrogen blending project

GAIL on Tuesday started India’s first Hydrogen blending project in Indore where it would mix hydrogen with natural gas and then be supplied to a gas distribution company in Indore.

This is in line with the Government’s National Hydrogen Mission to commercially promote hydrogen blending with natural gas. GAIL has started hydrogen blending as a pilot project to establish the techno-commercial feasibility of blending hydrogen in the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.

This project marks the stepping stone of India’s journey towards a hydrogen-based and carbon-neutral future. “GAIL started injection of grey hydrogen at City Gate Station (CGS), Indore. This grey hydrogen would subsequently be replaced by green hydrogen. GAIL has already obtained necessary regulatory permissions to commence the project,” said a senior officer of the Petroleum Ministry.

The pilot project would help in the creation of a robust standard and regulatory framework in India to cover the aspects of injecting hydrogen into natural gas. This will pave the path for carrying out more similar projects in India, the Ministry said.

The hydrogen blended natural gas would be supplied to Avantika Gas Limited, one of GAIL’s Joint Venture (JV) Company with HPCL, operating in Indore.