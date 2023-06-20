Follow Us:

Sanjay Kumar assumes charge as Director (Marketing), GAIL

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 20, 2023 8:24 pm

Sanjay Kumar assumes charge as Director (Marketing), GAIL (photo:SNS)

Sanjay Kumar assumed charge as Director (Marketing) of GAIL (India) Limited today.

Prior to his new role, Kumar was the Managing Director of Indraprastha Gas Limited, largest CNG distribution company of India, since April 2022.

Kumar, a Mechanical Engineer from prestigious IIT Kharagpur and an MBA, has a rich domain experience of over 35 years in the natural gas sector.

He joined GAIL in the year 1988 and over the next three decades worked in various roles across domains including Gas Marketing, LNG Sourcing/Trading/Shipping, Business Development, Gas Transmission, Projects Management & Gas Pipeline operation & maintenance.

