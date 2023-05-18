GAIL reports highest ever annual revenue in 2022-23 at Rs 144,302 cr

Representative Image GAIL (India) Ltd reported revenue from operations of Rs 144,302 crores in 2022-23 as against Rs 91,646 crore the previous fiscal, a 57 per cent year-on-year growth and its highest ever.

Profit before Tax (PBT) in 2022-23 stood at Rs 6,584 crores as against Rs 13,590 crores in 2021-22. Accordingly, Profit after Tax (PAT) in 2022-23 stood at Rs 5,302 crores as against Rs 10,364 crores in 2021-22. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL said that the Company has incurred its highest ever capital expenditure of Rs 9,100 crore during 2022-23 mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, which is 15 per cent higher than annual target of Rs 7,918 crore.

He stated that the company has successfully implemented Unified Tariff effective April 1, 2023 which will help India to achieve the ‘One Nation One Grid One tariff’ model and also boost the gas consumption in distant areas.

GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain. GAIL is also expanding its presence in renewable energy like Solar, Wind and Biofuel.