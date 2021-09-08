10 mn UK consumers plan to buy ‘iPhone 13’: Report

At least ten million customers plan to upgrade to the “iPhone 13” within a year, four million right away in the UK, says a new report.

A survey was conducted by asking adults in the UK if they intended to upgrade and what features they would like to see in a new iPhone.

Around 19 percent of the respondents intended to upgrade within the next year and 35 percent wanted more battery life, reports AppleInsider.

Multiple data points were collected, with 34 percent of the respondents asking for lower prices and 27 percent wanting a charger included in the box. Over 54 percent of those asked said iPhones are overpriced and 41 percent say they are overrated, the report said.

A UK-based device exchange company called Uswitch performed the survey across 2,000 of its customers. The resulting dataset was used to determine the larger totals by applying result percentages to the entire UK population.

Therefore, 19 percent of the respondents intend to upgrade and 19 percent of the UK population is ten million.

Other results include about 22 percent of users wanting camera upgrades, a faster processor, and better screen resolution. Features below 21 percent include better screen resolution, a 1TB storage edition, more Apple apps, or a different design.

The data can be broken down further, with 8 percent of the users intending to buy an “iPhone 13” right away. That translates to about four million UK customers. Also, customer loyalty brings at least 38 percent of the respondents back, while 42 percent say ease of use is their reason for sticking around, report said.

Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that it will launch the “iPhone 13” series during an event to be held on September 14.