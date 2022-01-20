Messenger Kids will teach online safety through Meta

As part of the Pledge Planets program, Facebook announced on Thursday that children can practice making healthy online decisions and learn how to use the internet safely.

Experts from the fields of online safety, child development, and children’s media worked closely with the company to develop the Messenger Kids Pledge and Pledge Planets activities.

“Today we are launching Pledge Planets on Messenger Kids. This interactive in-app activity helps kids learn and practice how to make healthy decisions online, stay safe and build resilience,” Erik Michael Weitzman, Director of Product Management, said in a statement.

“Kids can explore different planets based on the tenets of the Messenger Kids Pledge: Be Kind, Be Respectful, Be Safe and Have Fun,” Weitzman added.

Kids help characters manage different social situations and make decisions that lead to positive outcomes in each episode.

After completing the games, kids will understand that their respectful, safe, and fun actions make a big difference to those around them.

Messenger Kids’ first episode, “Be Kind,” has been rolled out to all countries where it is available, and new episodes focusing on other pledges will be rolled out soon. A sandwich shop owner is introduced in this episode.

“We developed the Messenger Kids Pledge and the Pledge Planets activities in close partnership with Meta’s Youth Advisors,” Weitzman added.

“This group of experts in the fields of online safety, child development and children’s media help us develop new products, features and policies for young people by sharing their expertise, research and guidance,” Weitzman said.