Exynos 2200 SoC added to Netflix’s supported chipset list

Netflix will now support Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, which powers the Galaxy S22 smartphone in certain regions.

GSM Arena reports that Netflix adding support for Samsung’s flagship SoC merely confirms that in some countries, the Galaxy S22 will run the Exynos 2200. US, China, and India will continue to carry Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions.

According to Netflix’s device and chipset compatibility list, it shows HD and HDR video compatibility.

On the subject of Exynos 2200, it features a custom-made GPU named Xclipse, fabricated on the 4nm EUV process technology.

This is the first smartphone chip capable of ray tracing and variable rate shading, as it’s based on the AMD RDNA2 architecture. As a result, it’s an innovative hybrid graphics processor offering advanced features such as ray tracing and variable rate shading.

Ray tracing calculates the movement and colour of objects as light rays bounce off surfaces, simulating the behaviour of light in the real world.

Playing games that support these features becomes an unforgettable experience thanks to the hardware-accelerated graphics.

In addition, the Exynos 2200 can record 8K videos, offer up to 200 MP single cameras, and display 4K at 120Hz or QHD+ at 144Hz.

With this chipset, you can use the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Both 5G modems and the global navigation system support sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies, respectively.

Samsung is preparing to introduce its new Galaxy S22 lineup on Tuesday, February 9.

