Artificial intelligence, education and cyber security

A seminar on “AI in Education and Cyber Security” was recently organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Bankim Sardar College at Bharat Chambers, Kolkata.

Speaking at the session, Debashis Sen, IAS (Retd), founder director and CEO, New Bengal Consulting Pvt. Ltd and former additional chief secretary, department of information technology, government of West Bengal, highlighted how AI is transforming both learning and administrative processes within educational institutions. He elaborated on AI-driven innovations such as adaptive learning platforms, virtual tutoring and smart classrooms, which personalise education and improve student engagement. He also envisioned a future where AI, combined with AR/VR technologies, will enhance classroom interactivity and act as a collaborative partner for educators, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive educational environment.

Introducing the broader theme of AI in education, Tilak Chatterjee, principal, Bankim Sardar College, emphasised its potential beyond traditional learning and online proctoring. He highlighted the benefits of customised GPT models in automating academic and administrative tasks, such as attendance tracking and financial management, thereby improving efficiency in educational institutions.

Nabarun Bhattacharya, director, School of Information Science and Technology, MAKAUT, West Bengal, and former director, C-DAC, ministry of electronics and information technology, government of India, provided an overview of India’s rapid advancements in AI, supported by initiatives like NSAI (National Strategy for AI) and the IndiaAI Mission. He showcased AI’s transformative impact across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and governance, and emphasised its role in education through smart learning platforms and automation of academic processes. However, he stressed the importance of developing indigenous AI infrastructure, strengthening data security, and equipping students with AI-related skills to ensure India’s leadership in global AI innovation.

Providing a deep dive into cyber threats, hacking methods and data breaches, Samyajit Mukherjee, manager, cyber security, Indian School of Ethical Hacking, emphasised how educational institutions are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. He recommended regular cybersecurity audits to protect sensitive data and warned against downloading unverified applications, which can expose users to significant security risks. His presentation underscored the devastating impact of data breaches, which can leave individuals and institutions susceptible to exploitation.

Digital arrest scams

In recent years, India has witnessed a significant surge in digital scams, with fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive individuals and organisations. These scams not only result in substantial financial losses but also erode public trust in digital systems.

One notable case involves Falcon Invoice Discounting, a company that orchestrated a Ponzi scheme defrauding thousands of investors of nearly $100 million. The scheme promised high returns by falsely claiming associations with major corporations. While two individuals have been arrested, the remaining suspects remain at large. This incident underscores the growing trend of fraudulent investment schemes leveraging deceptive online platforms.

Another prevalent scam is the “digital arrest” fraud, where criminals impersonate law enforcement officials to extort money from unsuspecting victims. In Pune, a retired airline executive was defrauded of Rs 1 crore after being falsely accused of involvement in money laundering. Similarly, an engineer in Mysuru lost Rs 7.82 lakh in a comparable scam.

These digital arrest scams often involve threats of arrest or legal action to create a sense of urgency and fear, compelling victims to comply with the scammers’ demands.

In a typical digital arrest scam, the perpetrators impersonate law enforcement officials, such as CBI agents, income tax officers, or customs officials, and initially reach out to victims through phone calls. They then persuade the victims to switch to video communication via platforms like WhatsApp or Skype. Using fear tactics, the scammers claim that a digital arrest warrant has been issued against the victim for alleged offenses like financial fraud, tax evasion, or other legal violations. To make their scheme appear credible, some even create a fake police station backdrop. Under the pretense of “clearing their name”, “cooperating with an investigation”, or making a “refundable security deposit”, victims are pressured into transferring large sums of money to designated bank accounts or UPI IDs. Once the payment is made, the scammers disappear, leaving victims to suffer financial loss and potential identity theft.

Recent trends in digital fraud cases

Digital arrest scams – Fraudsters impersonating law enforcement to extort money.

Banking fraud – Exploiting digital transactions and online banking loopholes.

Crypto investment scams – Deceptive schemes promising high returns on cryptocurrency investments.

Online job frauds – Fake employment offers designed to steal money or personal data.

Sextortion scams – Threats of exposing personal content to extort victims.

Fraud via fake mobile apps (RAT – Remote Access Trojan) – Malicious apps used to gain remote control over victims’ devices and steal financial data.

Primary targets of digital fraud

Cybercriminals often prey on individuals who are more vulnerable to deception, including:

Senior citizens – Less familiar with digital security measures.

Homemakers – Often targeted due to lack of exposure to cybersecurity threats.

Non-tech-savvy individuals – Those who struggle with technology and online security.

People driven by monetary greed – Individuals lured by promises of quick financial gains.

Unaware users – People who lack awareness of fraudulent schemes and online scams.

Preventive measures against digital fraud

Public awareness – Education and awareness are the strongest defenses against fraud.

Update security patches – Regularly update smartphone security software to prevent vulnerabilities.

Block spam callers – Avoid engaging with unsolicited calls and messages.

Avoid downloading unverified apps – Especially loan-related apps or unknown financial tools.

Use trusted app sources – Download apps only from official app stores like Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Be cautious of KYC scams – Do not install applications or share personal information over calls claiming to verify KYC details.

“The scammers know the exact tone they should use to induce a sense of panic in the individual, leading their ability to rationally think to get disrupted. Seeing the nature of the crime it can be easily understood that they rely solely on making a picture of urgency inducing impulsive reactions on the targets. Take time to verify the truth and assess if it is a scam. If the panic arises anyway and continues to persist, by reminding oneself of the nature of legal procedures and of one’s rights, there can be a shift in perspective helping the panic to reduce. Instead of reacting rapidly by revealing all personal information to the caller, take a deep breath and respond with intention. It helps to look for a place to sit down, reach for something cool, such as water, and speak slowly while answering,” noted Pragya Priya Mondal, clinical psychologist, Monoshij – A Mental Health Segment of Techno India Group.

If you fall victim to a digital arrest scam, take the following steps immediately:

Inform your bank and freeze your account – Report the fraud to your bank to prevent further unauthorised transactions.

Lodge a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal – Visit [cybercrime.gov.in] (https://cybercrime.gov.in) to file an official report.

Preserve all evidence – Keep records of call logs, transaction details, messages and any other relevant information.

Consult an advocate if necessary – Seek legal assistance for guidance on further action and potential recovery of lost funds.

Key provisions related to cybercrimes:

India’s primary legislation to combat cybercrimes is the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), which provides a comprehensive legal framework for addressing offenses committed in the digital realm.

Section 43A: Mandates that corporations must implement reasonable security practices to protect sensitive personal data. Failure to do so can result in liability for damages.

Section 66: Addresses computer-related offenses, prescribing penalties for acts such as hacking and unauthorised access.

Section 66C: Pertains to identity theft, penalising individuals who fraudulently use another person’s digital identity.

Section 67: Deals with the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form, imposing penalties for such actions.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which came into effect on 1 July 2024, replacing the Indian Penal Code of 1860, introduces several provisions to address the evolving landscape of cybercrimes in India. Recognising the increasing threat of digital offenses, the BNS incorporates specific sections to combat various forms of cybercrime.

1. Cyber theft: The BNS defines and penalises unauthorised access to computer systems and data theft. Individuals found guilty of such offenses face stringent punishments, reflecting the seriousness of compromising digital information.

2. Digital fraud: Acts involving online deception, such as phishing, identity theft and financial fraud conducted through digital platforms, are explicitly addressed. The BNS outlines clear penalties for perpetrators of these offenses.

3. Unauthorised data breaches: The unauthorised access, use or dissemination of sensitive data is criminalised under the BNS. This includes hacking into systems to retrieve personal or confidential information without consent.

4. Cyber stalking and harassment: The BNS includes provisions to protect individuals from online stalking, bullying and harassment, ensuring that such digital offenses are met with appropriate legal consequences.

5. Digital evidence handling: Recognising the importance of digital evidence in prosecuting cybercrimes, the BNS outlines procedures for the preservation, collection and admissibility of electronic evidence in court. This ensures that digital proofs are handled with integrity and are legally sound.