Why your child’s bone strength depends on that glass of water

In our fast-paced world filled with fizzy drinks and sugary juices, one of the simplest and most overlooked health tips for growing children is this: drink enough water.

Recently, a reminder came not from a doctor or dietician, but from a trusted voice in the realm of Ayurveda.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Acharya Balkrishna stressed the importance of water intake from a young age. “If the body doesn’t get enough water from childhood, bones too will suffer. So make it a habit early on to ensure your children drink adequate water every day.”

Water: Not just for thirst

We often associate hydration with quenching thirst or cooling down on a hot day. But water is a crucial building block of the body. Around 60% of our body is water, and it plays a vital role in every function from digestion to circulation.

When it comes to children, the stakes are even higher. Their bodies are still developing, and water is essential for transporting nutrients, maintaining body temperature, and most importantly, supporting bone health.

Bones may appear hard and dry, but they are very much alive full of cells, blood vessels, and water. In fact, about 22% of bone tissue is water. Proper hydration helps maintain the elasticity and strength of the connective tissues surrounding bones and keeps the cartilage at joints healthy.

Inadequate water intake over time can lead to fatigue, poor posture, reduced mineral absorption, and, eventually, weaker bones.

Childhood is when peak bone mass is developed, a reserve of strength that will support the body through adulthood and aging.

According to health experts, setting up the right habits early, like drinking water regularly, can go a long way in building stronger bones and reducing the risk of conditions like osteoporosis later in life.

Sadly, many children today are swapping plain water for packaged juices or colas. These drinks may taste good but often do more harm than good, contributing to obesity and lowering the intake of essential minerals and hydration.

In an age of modern medicine, traditional wellness often takes a back seat. But sometimes, it’s these age-old reminders that bring us back to the basics.

So the next time your child asks for a soda, consider offering a glass of cool, refreshing water instead. It’s a small step that builds a lifetime of health—one sip at a time.