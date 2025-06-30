Beat the summer heat naturally: Acharya Balkrishna shares simple hydration tips

Hydration tips: As the scorching sun continues to blaze through the Indian summer, Acharya Balkrishna, renowned Ayurveda expert and Patanjali CEO, has shared a timely reminder for everyone to take care of their hydration levels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized the importance of natural fluids and seasonal fruits to keep the body cool and the skin hydrated during peak summer months.

“During summer, we tend to sweat a lot, which leads to a drop in our body’s moisture levels. To stay balanced, we must frequently consume fluids throughout the day,” Balkrishna advised.

Rather than reaching for heavily caffeinated beverages, which can dehydrate the body further, he suggested turning to nature’s offerings: fresh fruit juices, lemon water, and coconut water.

Say no to caffeine, yes to nature

Caffeinated drinks, such as sodas, energy boosters, and even strong tea and coffee, may seem refreshing momentarily but often have the opposite effect on the body.

Caffeine acts as a diuretic, which means it can lead to increased urination and further dehydration. In contrast, fruit juices, especially those without added sugars, naturally replenish the body’s lost fluids and provide essential vitamins and minerals.

Lemon water, with a pinch of salt or a dash of honey, is not only refreshing but also restores electrolytes. Coconut water, often hailed as nature’s own energy drink, is rich in potassium and is excellent for rehydrating the body after excessive sweating.

Load up on water-rich fruits

Alongside hydrating fluids, Balkrishna strongly recommended consuming plenty of seasonal fruits that are high in water content.

He highlighted cucumbers, kakdi (a close cousin of cucumber), watermelons, and muskmelons (kharbuja) as ideal choices.

These fruits are not only rich in water but also packed with nutrients that support digestion, improve skin texture, and keep the body’s temperature in check. For example: Watermelon is about 92% water and is a great source of antioxidants like lycopene. Muskmelon provides beta-carotene and vitamin C. Cucumber and kakdi are excellent detoxifiers and help flush out toxins from the system.

Including a bowl of these fruits in your daily diet can help maintain internal cooling and avoid common summer ailments like heatstroke, skin dryness, and digestive troubles.

Acharya Balkrishna’s suggestions are deeply rooted in Ayurvedic principles, which advocate for a harmonious relationship with nature. According to Ayurveda, summer is governed by the pitta dosha (the fire element), and excessive heat can lead to imbalance, manifesting as irritability, inflammation, or indigestion.

To combat this, traditional wisdom encourages incorporating foods and drinks that are cooling, hydrating, and easy to digest. It also suggests eating lighter meals, avoiding heavy, spicy foods, and staying away from overexertion during peak heat hours.