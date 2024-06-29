‘Interaction from an early age is needed for the development of personality’

“If you really want the well-being and all-round development of your child, keep him or her away from mobile phones,” said renowned child specialist Dr Arun Kumar Manglik.

Dr Manglik, who has been treating children for the past four decades, said that mobile phones do more harm than good to children.

“When children are given cell phones, they are glued to the screen. They hold the phones close to the eyes, resulting in eye problems at an early age. You will find more children wearing spectacles these days. There are many schools where the eyes of the children are checked, as it is seen that they cannot read letters on the black boards. The logic put forward by the parents is that children eat fast if cell phones are given to them. This is weak logic, though it is often seen that children finish their food fast when they are allowed to see mobile phones.”

To make young parents aware of the dos and don’ts that need to be followed to raise their children, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics conducts awareness drives, and such sessions are attended by many parents. They ask questions and interact with the child specialists. “We invite more and more young parents to join such sessions, as, with the passage of time, it has become quite challenging to raise children in nuclear families.”

Dr Manglik pointed out that it is often found that children start to talk late. “It is because they do not hear people talking around. In earlier days, the grandparents, aunts and relatives used to talk to children who were often six months old. Now, in nuclear families, people hardly have time to spend with the child. The parents are busy with their work. This affects the all-round development of the child, and at a later age, when the child becomes an adult, he or she finds it difficult to socialise.”

Dr Manglik urged parents to ensure that the baby does not become obese. “The weight of a two-year-old child should be around 12 kg. It is often seen that their weight crosses 15 kg. When we ask the parents, particularly the mother, their reply is, ‘Doc, my baby does not eat anything.’ We fail to make them realise that if the children become obese, they will develop major problems in later life,” he said, adding, “Obesity in later life may lead to early heart attacks, diabetes and kidney-related problems. It all starts during childhood, and parents need to be extra careful, Dr Manglik maintained.

Dr Manglik said two and a half decades ago, children were found to be suffering from pneumonia, bronchitis and diarrhoea. “Now we have patients suffering from psychological problems. Many are found to be suffering from autism. I often conduct the tests, and there are many centres in Kolkata where autistic children are looked after properly.”

He advised parents to get their children engaged. “Read out stories for them. There are good bedtime stories that are available on the market, and the parents should spend quality time with them. Give your child paper and a coloured pencil and ask him or her to write, draw on the paper, and reduce the time spent watching cartoons on television or computers.”

He maintained that every person talks about changing their lifestyle to face the challenges of life. “There should be lifestyle changes involving children. In big housing complexes where all amenities are available, children are often seen not playing with each other. This has to change. Allow them to mix with children of their age. Take them to parks or swimming sessions, and ensure that they mix with children of their age. Interaction from an early age is needed for the development of personality.”

Dr Manglik said, “I am not scaring young parents. If they are aware of and can follow these tips, the children will be healthy both physically and mentally. After Covid, socialising has been badly hit, and children are the worst sufferers. A good home is one where all the inhabitants live happily and peacefully.”

Dr Manglik was a student at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and was the first batch to be inducted through the Joint Entrance Examination. Dr Manglik is a model of a doctor-patient relationship and goes on to attend conferences across the country, delivering lectures before budding paediatricians.