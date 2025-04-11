WCD Minister Annpurna Devi emphasizes Centre’s commitment to holistic development of Northeast India

In a major boost to the maternal welfare, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi handed over payment approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) during her ongoing visit to the Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Devi stated that the government is focused on supporting mothers during and after pregnancy to ensure a healthier future generation.

The minister who is on a four-day visit to the north-eastern state engaged in a series of developmental programs and community interactions.

Addressing the gathering at the 7th Poshan Pakhwada event the union minister reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering resolve to bring development to every corner of the northeastern region of the country, echoing the Government’s guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas.”

“Under the National Health Mission, the Government is actively conducting special initiatives to bolster health and family welfare across all aspiring districts, with particular emphasis on the Northeast,” she said.

She also spoke about the recent budgetary developments, highlighting a remarkable increase in the Gender Budget allocation.

“The total Gender Budget allocation for schemes targeted towards women’s empowerment has been significantly enhanced from ₹3.27 lakh crore in Budget Estimates 2024–25 to ₹4.49 lakh crore in Budget 2025–26. The Gender Budget’s share in the overall Union Budget has also seen a substantial increase from 6.8 per cent to 8.86 per cent,” she noted.