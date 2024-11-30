Women and child development initiatives in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district reviewed

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, visited Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya today to review the progress of key initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of women and children. Her visit included an evaluation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and discussions with officials on the district’s performance under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP).

During her tour, the minister visited villages in the district, engaging with families at the Transit Home and interacting with pregnant mothers at the Primary Health Centre in Byrnihat. She also inspected the Anganwadi Centre in Saiden Village, where she spoke with caretakers and children involved in preschool services and Supplemental Nutrition Programme (SNP) activities.

Later, Devi held a review meeting at the DC Conference Hall with officials from multiple departments and the district administration. Discussions covered the implementation of Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes, addressing challenges, achievements, and annual performance targets. The Minister emphasized the need for efficient fund allocation and utilization, supported by NITI Aayog and the North Eastern Council (NEC).

She commended the state’s initiatives, particularly the Early Childhood Development Mission and the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS), praising these as exemplary practices. “This initiative is one of the best practices, and we will explore how it can be replicated in other aspirational districts across the country to improve maternal and child health,” she stated.

Highlighting the district’s achievements, the minister noted, “Ri Bhoi’s Aspirational District indicators are very promising, with the district ranking among the top in several key metrics for women and children.” She also assured the Centre’s support in addressing existing gaps and challenges.