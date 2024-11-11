‘We grew together facing all ups and downs of life’

In today’s world, where everything is fast-paced, nobody has time for others and the constant digital distraction tends to pull families in different directions. However, the story of Bimalendu Das (fondly called Pranab) and Molly Das stands apart. They have been living together in a two-storey house for over four decades now and set an example of how trust and commitment can be a cornerstone of a healthy relationship. This week’s story focuses on the story of Pranab and Molly and how their relationship withstands the test of time.

Back then, like any other, Pranab and Molly had an arranged marriage on 2 December 1980. Coming December will mark their 44 years of togetherness. Their story began in a rented home, where they moved after their wedding. This was followed by the birth of their son in 1981. With family, Pranab and Molly also shared a dream of their own home. In 1982, they bought a plot at New Garia, ultimately moving to their own house in 1984. “We grew together in this house facing all the ups and downs of life,” recalls Pranab.

However, four years later, in 1988, they both faced the most crucial situation in their lives. Molly was diagnosed with a very rare disease, i.e., pituitary adenoma, a non-cancerous tumour in her pituitary gland (brain). This news shook them to the core. Yet they fought the situation together with strong willpower. “This was a very tough situation for us, as our son was only six years old. During these days, a child always needs a mother by their side. But considering the situation, I had to take care of both my child as well as my wife; she was hospitalised for over a month,” said Pranab.

This was still not the end of their problems. As the disease was rare, doctors ultimately suggested surgery to remove the tumor. Pranab and Molly, however, were hesitant. “The brain is a delicate part of our body, and performing surgery on the brain is too risky. Also at that time, there was a lack of advanced medical technologies,” shared Pranab. Finally, by consulting another doctor, they moved to homoeopathic treatment. Molly’s treatment went on for ten long years. Atlast, the tumour came under control, and she was free from the disease.

For Molly, the most memorable aspect of the journey is her husband’s continuous support. “He used to look after our son when I was ill. He managed everything so beautifully and kept us together,” claimed Molly. On the other hand, Pranab appreciates how Molly adjusted to their new home and lifestyle after their marriage: “Not everybody can do that so easily. Coming altogether from a different environment and adapting to a new lifestyle with new people around is something commendable. And not for once she complained about anything.”

Focusing on the relationship of the current generation Pranab explained, “The most important basis for a good relationship is giving time to each other. Nowadays, the world has become so fast-paced, and people have become so busy that they can’t enjoy family time. Earlier, people used to make an effort to truly connect with their partners, but now, because of the busy schedule and trying to complete the work within the limited deadline, people are facing difficulty maintaining the level of commitment. I think today’s generation is missing out on the golden moments.”

Today, their son resides in Pune with his wife and child for work purposes. This means they now have to rely on each other more. Recently, Pranab was also diagnosed with heart disease due to old age. “Now we both give each other medicines and reminders,” shared Molly with a warm smile. “I want to continue the rest of my life in the same way with my husband by my side,” she added.