Anchored in love and respect

Moushumi and Siddhartha Chakraborti’s journey of eventual love and soon after, becoming one, fulfils the expectations of a happy marriage with the ingredients of love, understanding, and acceptance. In this week’s Marital Musings highlight, we get to picture the story of a not-so-conventional marriage and set the prime example of a modern working couple.

Their tale began when both of them studied in the same college and department. They started as classmates, then as friends, and then as lovers. This affection led to their decision to settle down as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Their parents were never against the couple’s decision to be each other’s halves. Only one problem had arisen, which was the couple being inter-caste. But as Siddhartha added, “Initially, our parents had a problem about our caste’s not being the same, but they eventually accepted our relationship as caste is not a problem in this day and age, and nothing changes even after marrying someone from a different caste.”

Advertisement

Their long-awaited day of their wedding had finally arrived and they got married on 18 January 1990. The wedding rituals were deeply meaningful and went beautifully. As Moushumi stated,” We cherished all the moments with our families and friends together and, undeniably, it became one of my most unforgettable experiences.” As they stepped into a new chapter of their lives, they were excited to embrace their journey ahead with a positive outlook.

As they started to settle in, their initial hiccup was having a steady job and eventually, having a home of their own. This brief challenge was resolved swiftly, as they have the same wavelengths of understanding and communication. They were able to navigate out of this challenge by being a team with equal levels of respect and trust.

As they settled in with their working hours and spending time with each other, they were ready to take the responsibility of being new parents. Later on, their daughter was born. The birth of their daughter brought them immeasurable joy into their lives. Her tiny fingers wrapped around their hearts, filling every moment with love and wonder. They thought of her as a precious gift blessed by God, the start of a humble beginning, and a source of endless memories for the family to cherish.

As they settled into their careers while embracing the joys and challenges of raising a child, they faced every obstacle with teamwork. No hurdle ever felt insurmountable because they stood by each other, offering constant support and encouragement. Their deep respect for one another allowed them to balance personal space and shared responsibilities effortlessly. They honored each other’s limits, never overstepping boundaries, and always fostering a sense of trust and harmony. They built a life where both their ambitions and family flourished, creating a home filled with warmth, respect, and togetherness.

As Siddhartha said,” There are a lot of things which I’m incapable of doing, like cooking, and could never help around the house in that aspect, but I do the best I can to help my family and share the burden.” Moushumi added,” Siddhartha has always been very active regarding our daughter, as my job included long hours of travelling. He made sure that our home and our peace were always maintained and never disrupted, making it a safe space for all of us.”

They are not the conventional couple we know of today. They have maintained equality throughout their united lives and continue to do so. Their natural adjustment to everything led to a marriage packed with peace and travelling, to get some fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the city. From their thirty-five years of marriage and still counting, their key to achieving a contented marriage is to understand each other’s limits and love them in their worst times. This creates a balance between each other and helps make a space for communication and trust-building.