“A long-standing relationship requires effort from both partners”

Marriage is not just about celebrating togetherness on the good days; it is also about supporting one another through the toughest times. Siddhartha and Bani Majumdar’s love story serves as a reminder of this very idea. Spanning more than 30 years, their tale shows how a partnership develops through simple gestures, quiet sacrifices and unconditional support.

Like many, they had an arranged marriage on 22 November 1991. Bani, like any, was apprehensive about moving into a new household. However, this transition was made smoother by the love and warmth of her husband and in-laws. “Initially, I was worried as I had to shift to a new environment. However, my husband and in-laws were very supportive and never made me feel like an outsider. They accepted me for who I am,” Bani claimed. Siddhartha further added, “Shifting to a new place is overwhelming for anyone. My parents and I wanted to make sure that everything was comfortable for her and that she became an integral part of our family.”

The couple’s early years were simple and happy. Their life unfolded with little moments, shared responsibilities, and anticipation of building a future together. In 1993, their happiness doubled with the birth of their son. But soon their life took a turn. Due to staff curtailment, Siddhartha was forced to take a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2000. For Siddhartha, this was a devastating setback. He not only lost his steady job but also faced the immense responsibility of providing for his young family. “The situation brought unexpected challenges and uncertainties. I felt lost, unsure of what to do next. But my wife stood as a pillar of strength,” Siddhartha said. He continued, “I started working in smaller positions and rebuilt my career.”

The period was equally concerning for Bani. As their child was still young, financial security became a primary challenge. Despite the situation, Bani didn’t lose her hope and chose to support her husband. “It was one of our most difficult times. However, I knew instead of sitting back, we had to move ahead. At the time, we both had to make adjustments and sacrifices. However, I never considered them an obstacle, but rather a necessary part of life,” Bani stressed. This phase, though difficult, strengthened their partnership.

Slowly and steadily, the couple navigated every challenge together. Siddhartha worked in smaller positions and remained out of station for his job. Throughout the period, Bani had to manage everything single-handedly. She not only took care of their son but also handled the household chores and responsibilities outside and inside the home. This showcased Siddhartha and Bani’s immense trust in each other, along with their perseverance and optimistic attitude. With their son now a dentist, the family is living a stable and happy life.

For the Majumdars, there is no such secret to a successful married life. “There is no magic formula for a happy marriage. A long-standing relationship requires the effort of both partners. We both have to equally work hard to maintain the partnership,” Siddhartha emphasised, adding, “The values we learned from our parents helped us to move forward in both life and our journey together. We aim to pass these values to the next generation.”

Bani signifies the importance of holding on to one another, “There can be ups and downs in a marriage, but what matters the most is the trust that we have over each other. Mutual understanding and respect is another crucial factor contributing to the marriage.”

Siddhartha appreciates Bani’s resilience and her ability to adapt, “She never demanded anything beyond my capability. The way she adjusts and supports me in every situation is truly commendable. I’m grateful to have her in my life.” Bani, on the other hand, admires her husband’s patience and sense of responsibility, “He has always been there for me. Most importantly, he is a good human being which is rare and valuable.”