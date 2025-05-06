‘There should be a space for communication and comfort to sort things out’

The story of Sushmita and Debasish Ukil began when they met via their common friends back in the early 2000s, and sparks flew. In this week’s Marital Musings highlight, we get to witness their journey of inspiring each other, and building a strong bond of love and trust. Their deep commitment has kept their marriage thriving for over a decade, growing stronger with time.

As they started to know each other, their story started to build on admiration and appreciation for each other’s qualities and flaws. Their bond grew through their shared values, making their relationship effortless and fulfilling.

When the time felt right, marriage was the most natural step to take, to affirm the bond that has defined them. Together, they built a life rooted in admiration, trust, and a long-lasting connection. They got married on 10 December 2010 and embarked on a journey together.

Their in-laws were highly encouraging of their marriage and viewed them as two peas in a pod.

As they adjusted to their new home and routines, their in-laws played a crucial role in making their transition smooth and welcoming. Rather than facing challenges in adapting to their new lives, they were met with unwavering support. This made it easier for them to settle down, focus on their careers, and build a stable life together. Despite their demanding schedules, which often left them with little time for each other, they prioritised their relationship. They made a conscious effort to carve out private moments, travelling together across the country and strengthening their bond with every shared experience.

There were several impediments that they had to face initially. As Sushmita stated, ”Debasish’s elder sister was suffering from a brain tumour, and to provide her proper treatment, our financial expenses skyrocketed, leading us to be broke. Even after multiple treatments, she, unfortunately, passed away.” Their marriage started off with a bitter experience. But time heals all wounds, and Sushmita helped Debasish cope with those tough times, by being present and providing constant support. As Debasish added, ”I would not like to think how messed up I could’ve been, if it weren’t for Sushmita staying there for me, giving me the space to think and get back on track.”

Time flew by, allowing them to settle into their married lives, allowing them to learn to share the burden of homely responsibilities. As Sushmita added, ”There are times when Debasish would cook us lunch and dinner. I admit, he has become a better cook than I am over time and practice.” Debasish chuckled and said, “It is apparent that every man should learn how to cook and learn all the etiquette and rules we study in home science. Or how else will we know how to take care of a family if we don’t know the basics of maintaining our spaces?”

Never once had they had a fight between them, which disrupted their views of each other. According to Debasish, ”There should be a space for communication and comfort to sort things out, keeping grudges is like poison, it will only poison your points of view, instead, solve them.”

Henceforth, their marriage puts out a great example of how simple communication and being present for each other’s needs, helps achieve a bond which could never be torn apart by any external force. Thus, Sushmita ends with the suggestion of respecting each other first, because without it, there won’t be any love.