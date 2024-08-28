‘We find happiness in small things’

We are living in a world where class disparity is still a persistent problem. Yet with such growing issues of economic and societal differences, humans have managed to maintain emotional harmony, transcending class differences.

For ages, countless examples of love and sacrifice have been portrayed in various forms, ranging from real-life stories like Edward VIII abdicating the throne of England to be with the woman he loved to fictional works including classic novels like Pride and Prejudice and Wuthering Heights, as well as beloved movies like Notting Hill, The Notebook, and the epic Titanic.

The Statesman today stages the love story of Ambu and Sanghamitra Goswami, the couple who defied societal prejudices and class norms with the utmost faith, zeal and determination to be together.

Advertisement

Fates intertwined the lives of Ambu and Sanghamitra after they met at a picnic organised by a mutual family friend in 1990.

“I fell in love with her dimples, eyes and that megawatt smile. As conversations began, I found her not only beautiful but also someone of intellectual interest,” says Ambu, with a sense of contentment incised across his face.

Sanghamitra smiles broadly and describes his first impression. She says, “He was enormously charming, smart and confident. Although it’s obvious that I may have exaggerated, isn’t it obvious to use hyperbolic sentences when one is in love?”

The marriage was nothing less than winning a war. At a time when societal norms were more rigid, families were initially against the relationship, as both individuals came from different backgrounds.

As a young man in his late 20s with no steady income, the prospect of marrying a woman from a completely different background seemed daunting. Hence, convincing the families to marry was certainly a challenge for both of them. Ambu established his business from scratch after his father died when he was in college, leaving behind him, his mother and his two siblings. Sanghamitra’s description of him as a man still full of energy and zeal perfectly justifies the reason for his success in his business from scratch to its current state of prosperity, achieving notable success.

The couple finally got married on 21 November, 1997. Initially, the unapproved marriage caused heartbreak among their loved ones. However, over time, those who cared for them became filled with pride, witnessing their determination and resilience during the tough time.

Sanghamitra says, “A marriage requires a lot of things, for which we are blessed today with everything along with two good children. There will be differences; we quarrel; we are differently opinionated; but respect and mutual understanding remain constant. We find happiness in small things; for example, we binge-watch something after dinner on weekends or choose a food order for him. I think such small things have kept our marriage healthy.”

“Talking to your partner without any second thought is important for any relationship. I share my interests and discuss them without the fear of being judged. Being candid is the root of any healthy marriage,” says Ambu.

On a concluding note, he adds, “I thank those who supported us back then, and an extended special thanks to those who doubted and disregarded me, as their actions made me stubborn and fuelled up my determination and perseverance.”