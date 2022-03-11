Mann meets Kejriwal, AAP’s mega roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday

Bhagwant Mann, who will be sworn as the next Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, today met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital and invited him for the oath-taking ceremony.

After meeting with Punjab’s CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal in a tweet said, “My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will soon take oath as Punjab’s CM. He came home to invite me to the ceremony today. I have full faith in him. I am confident he will live up to the expectations of the public.”

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal and Mann will hold a roadshow celebrating the record-breaking victory of the AAP in Punjab on March 13 at Amritsar. The Aam Aadmi Party won 92 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Mann registered victory from the Dhuri assembly seat in the state by a big margin of 58,206 votes.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Met Punjab’s beloved son and the new Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. I congratulate him on AAP’s thumping victory and wish him all the best for the big change he will administer in Punjab in the next five years by fulfilling the aspirations of the public.”

After AAP’s historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party has intensified the preparations for forming its government in Punjab. Kejriwal motivated Mann to act wisely and ensure a bright future for the people of Punjab.

During this meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the formation of the new government under the leadership of Mann. The run-up to the oath-taking ceremony and the names of those joining the cabinet were also discussed.

This was the first meeting between Kejriwal and Mann after AAP’s clean sweep in Punjab. It was decided that a roadshow would be organised in Amritsar on 13th March to thank the public for the immense love and faith they have shown in AAP. Both the leaders would be present in the planned mega-roadshow and will wholeheartedly express their gratitude to the public.