Sachdeva questions Kejriwal’s silence over alleged misconduct with Maliwal

Delhi unit BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, while reacting to Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s press conference on Saturday, hit out at him, questioning as to why he was still silent on the alleged misconduct that took place with RS MP Swati Maliwal at his residence.

Sachdeva, sharpening his attack, said that it was six days since the alleged incident happened and Kejriwal was silent. He further demanded that Kejriwal should come forward and speak up as to who was responsible for alleged misbehavior that Maliwal faced at his house.

“Stop all this drama, we are asking you one thing that you have still not spoken anything on the incident, you are addressing press conference on other issues, you should have at least said a word about your party’s woman leader.”

Sachdeva also claimed that back in the day, Kejriwal used to praise Maliwal, calling her Jhansi Ki Rani, someone who was full of courage, and alleged as to whether he was ashamed of even speaking a word over her issue at present.

The BJP leader further said that instead of talking about other things, Kejriwal must break his silence regarding the alleged incident.

Sachdeva on Friday had claimed that the way the rights of a woman were violated at the Chief Minister’s residence, and she was assaulted, it exposes the criminal character of the Aam Aadmi Party.

He had also said that AAP leader Atishi who had addressed a press conference over the issue must also answer this question as to why has the CM not said a word related to the incident.

Sachdeva had also led the BJP’s women activists of Mahila Morcha and staged a protest near the CM residence demanding a probe into the alleged misconduct with AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.