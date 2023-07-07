Making ‘objectionable’ videos at Kedarnath Temple to invite action

On a complaint by Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Rudraprayag district police would take action against those making such videos which have evoked strong reactions from the general public.

Recently, two videos went viral. In one of the videos the video, a young woman who is believed to be a famous YouTuber was seen proposing to her boyfriend in front of Kedarnath Temple. Shared on Twitter, the video showed the couple wearing matching yellow outfits. In the video clip, the woman goes down on her knees to propose to her boyfriend. In another video, a man is seen putting vermilion in the hair of a woman in front of the Kedarnath Temple.

Dr Vishakha Bhadane, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rudraprayag, reacting on the recent incidents of making you tune short/videos/instagram reels around the temple area said that “a letter has been given to the police on behalf of the temple committee.”

In the letter, the temple committee demanded action against the makers of the video. Police are already taking action against the makers of such videos under “Operation Maryada”.

The police patrolling team is keeping an eye outside and inside the temple. Before entering the temple, all the devotees’ phones are switched off by the police. There is already a ban on using the phone in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Earlier, a controversy was created when in another video, a woman inside the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple was seen throwing currency notes. These videos sparked a debate on social media where a majority of the people found such videos disrespectful and pointed out that such videos compromised the sanctity of religious places.

Last month, another controversy erupted at Kedarnath in which allegations against the temple committee were made regarding gold plating work inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.