Modi, Yogi Adityanath top choices for campaigning among Uttarakhand BJP nominees

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath are BJP’s two faces most in demand in Uttarakhand’s Lok Sabha campaigns.

Party leaders want at least three rallies each of Adityanath and Modi in the next 25 days of the campaign as the state will undergo polling on April 19.

Senior BJP leaders in Dehradun informed that local party units in almost all assembly constituencies have raised demands for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath to campaign in Uttarakhand besides Modi. According to these leaders, although official demand for star campaigners as sent by the state organisation to the BJP’s central leadership include five to six top choice names, two names are most sought after by all five Lok Sabha candidates in Tehri, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar and Almora seats.

Advertisement

State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt informed that the Uttarakhand organisation has sent its demand for star campaigners Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani as top choices.

He informed that the ”State BJP has also finalised its programmes for rallies and roadshows of its leaders.

As soon as the star campaigners list is received from the national leadership, all efforts will be made to implement the plans. BJP candidates have already started their campaigns at different levels.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most sought after face followed by Yogi Adityanath. We are also looking forward to Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and national party president JP nadda to address people here. We hope the party soon finalises the star campaigners’ list as desired by the state unit. Uttarakhand BJP will contribute all its constituencies in the prime minister’s call for 400 plus seats in the 2024 general election” said former Uttarakhand chief minister and BJP’s Haridwar candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat.

A senior BJP leader and state office bearer under the condition of anonymity said “Demands for Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi are almost at par. State leadership wants a minimum of three rallies each of the two leaders in the state. This is because besides being an Hindu icon, Adityanath also appeals to the local public for being a native of Uttarakhand.” Adityanath has also impressed the Himalayan state by his marvelous works in the neighbouring state, the leader added.