BJP seeks Telangana governor’s intervention to check ‘excesses’ by TRS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Wednesday sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention to check what it calls excesses by the leaders of the ruling party.

Alleging that there is a breakdown of law and order in the state, a delegation of BJP leaders met the governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum.

They demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into suicide of a BJP worker in Khammam and self-immolation by a realtor and his mother in Kamareddy due to harassment by leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao termed the three suicides “murders” by the TRS government. He told reporters that they submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the governor listing the excesses by the ruling party leaders, the bias by police, government’s inefficiency and false cases being booked against leaders and workers of opposition parties.

“Since the governor is guardian of the Constitution, we sought her intervention. As we feel that if the state police continues investigation into these incidents the victims will not get justice, we demanded a probe by the CBI,” he said.

Another BJP leader Ramchandra Rao said harassment of political rivals by the ruling party was driving them to suicide. He said ealier BJP had given memorandum to DGP about the excesses by ministers and MLAs and police misusing their powers.

On suicide by BJP worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam, he demanded that Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar resign and if he refuses to resign he should be sacked.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is currently on a ‘padyatra’ in Mahabubnagar district, staged a protest against the excesses by TRS leaders. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should come out and condemn the incidents and recommend a probe by the CBI.

Sanjay alleged that the highhandedness of TRS leaders was like the excesses committed by ‘razakars’ under Nizam’s rule. Stating that Ganesh fought against the repression of TRS leaders in Khammam but unable to bear the police harassment he committed suicide.

The MP wanted to know why the police did not record the dying declaration of Sai Ganesh. “It was not a suicide but it was a murder by the government. Police carried out this murder in a planned manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP staged protests over the suicides across Telangana. Raising slogans against the TRS government, the party workers sat in protest at statues of Dr Ambedkar and at the offices of district collectors.

The protest by the saffron party in Khammam led to mild tension. In Hyderabad, BJP workers staged a protest at Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and slogans against CM KCR and the ruling party.