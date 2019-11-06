The Yorkshire Vikings on Wednesday confirmed the signing of West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran for next year’s Vitality Blast competition.

The 24-year-old Trinidadian, who played three of a planned five matches in the competition this year, will be available for the majority of the Vikings’ North-Group matches in 2020, subject to international commitments.

“I’m very happy to be returning to Headingley for next season’s T20 Blast. I really enjoyed my short stint there after the World Cup and feel I have a bit of unfinished business with the weather winning in a couple of the games I was scheduled to play in 2019,” Pooran said.

“I look forward to catching up with my team-mates in 2020.”

Pooran has amassed 2278 runs in 119 T20 matches, averaging 24.49, including 12 fifties.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s First XI Coach (Andrew Gale) rates Nicholas Pooran highly as a player and reckons he can be a match-winner on his day. “We all got a glimpse of what a special player he is (last season); he is box office. In T20 cricket, you always look down the team sheet to see who can win you a game, and Pooran is a guy that can win you a game on his own.”