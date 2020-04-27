English County Yorkshire has announced the termination of contracts of several of its overseas players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran. The decision has been taken with the mutual consent of the mentioned players as well as the county management.

While Pooran was set to re-join the club for the T20 Blast, left-arm spinner Maharaj was due to play the first couple of matches in the county championship. Ashwin, who is currently only considered for the Test match format, was expected to be available for the most of the season as India’s Test match series is scheduled near the end of the year.

Ashwin has already played for Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire and knows a thing or two about the conditions in England.

“I really appreciate the players’ understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this COVID pandemic,” Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

“They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present,” the director added.

As of now, all cricketing action in England and Wales has been suspended until 1 July owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.